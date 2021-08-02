THE BRONX — A cat who looked more like an Olympic gymnast than a baseball player delayed Monday night’s Yankees game for several minutes as it galivanted around the diamond as if it had hit a home run.

Video posted to social media shows the cat — nicknamed “Bodega Cat” by the crowd in some videos, as others featured chants of “MVP” and “Let’s Go Cat” — elude the Yankees grounds crew for a comical amount of time as fans at Yankee Stadium cheered it on.

The Yankees were down seven runs to the Baltimore Orioles at the time the cat paraded onto the field.

It’s been a busy few weeks for Yankees secutiry.

A fan ran onto the field during the Yankees sixth inning facing off against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 20. Security chased the man, who wore a Yankees shirt, and eventually tackled him.

A fan who hit Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball thrown out of the Yankee Stadium stands was banned for life from attending big league games. The decision was confirmed Sunday by spokesmen for both the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball.

That incident happened just days prior, on July 17.

Associated Press contributed.