JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Three breakout stars from the Saint Peter’s Cinderella run in the NCAA tournament have entered the transfer portal.

Daryl Banks III, Doug Edert and Matthew Lee all announced Tuesday they are entering the transfer portal. The three junior guards played key roles in the magical Saint Peter’s run to the Elite 8 as a No. 15 seed.

Banks III averaged 11.3 points per game to lead the Peacocks in scoring this season. He dropped 27 points in the upset win over No. 2 Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Edert – with his recognizable mustache – became the face of the Peacocks during their NCAA tournament run. The Nutley, New Jersey, native was a three-point threat for Saint Peter’s and averaged 9.5 points per game.

Lee started 25 games for Saint Peter’s this season, averaging 6.8 points and a team-high 2.9 assists per game.

Their decisions to enter the transfer portal come following the departure of head coach Shaheen Holloway, who took the head coaching job at Seton Hall.

Saint Peter’s topped Kentucky, Murray State and Purdue to make history as the first No. 15 seed to ever reach the Elite 8.