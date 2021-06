NEWARK — Rutgers and Seton Hall are going to renew their basketball rivalry with a game at the Prudential Center on Dec. 12.

Last year’s annual Garden State Hardwood Classic was not played because the schools had trouble making a deal for the game because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rutgers defeated then-No. 22 Seton Hall, 68-48 in front of a sold-out crowd at the Rutgers Athletic Center in 2019 in the most recent meeting.

The game will mark the 72nd matchup in a series that dates to 1916.