Rutgers knocks Indiana out of Big Ten tourney 61-50

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. (24) puts up a shot against Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Ron Harper Jr. and Jacob Young scored 13 points each as Rutgers knocked tenth-seeded Indiana out of the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, 61-50.

Rutgers, the seven seed, will square off against second-seeded, and No. 3-ranked, Illinois (20-6) in a Friday quarterfinal.

Rutgers beat the Illini 91-88 in their only meeting this season.

Paul Mulcahy scored 10 points for Rutgers, his first double-digit scoring since Dec. 29.

Myles Johnson also scored 10 points and grabbed 13  rebounds for his eighth double-double.

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19 points to lead Indiana, but six came after halftime as Indiana’s shooting fell off to 28% after the break (8 of 29).

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ teens help seniors secure vaccine appointments

Dr. Shereef Elnahal explains new CDC guidelines

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

Breaking down the $1.9T coronavirus plan

Biden to sign COVID-19 relief bill

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn

NJ teens help seniors secure vaccine appointments

Celebrate National Girl Scout Day amid pandemic

Eric Adams talks Brooklyn tributes to local COVID-19 victims

Actor Chris Lowell talks new film 'Promising Young Woman'

1 dead in tractor-trailer crash in I-87 in Rockland

COBA president speaks out on officer discipline following mistakenly released inmate

Gorgeous Friday before weekend cool down

Biden offers hopeful message, mourns COVID-19 victims in primetime speech