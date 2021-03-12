Rutgers knocks Indiana out of Big Ten tourney 61-50

Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. (24) puts up a shot against Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Ron Harper Jr. and Jacob Young scored 13 points each as Rutgers knocked tenth-seeded Indiana out of the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, 61-50.

Rutgers, the seven seed, will square off against second-seeded, and No. 3-ranked, Illinois (20-6) in a Friday quarterfinal.

Rutgers beat the Illini 91-88 in their only meeting this season.

Paul Mulcahy scored 10 points for Rutgers, his first double-digit scoring since Dec. 29.

Myles Johnson also scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double.

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19 points to lead Indiana, but six came after halftime as Indiana’s shooting fell off to 28% after the break (8 of 29).