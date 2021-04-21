Rutgers holding 1st spring practice since Schiano’s return, COVID pause

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano gestures after a touchdown against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in College Park, Md. Rutgers won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Rutgers is holding spring football practice for the first time since Greg Schiano started his second stint as coach.

After the start of practice was delayed three weeks because of COVID-19 issues, the Scarlet Knights took the field for spring practice on Tuesday for the first time since the 2019 season, when Chris Ash was the coach.

The pandemic shut down spring workouts last season. Rutgers eventually played a nine-game schedule against fellow Big Ten Conference schools, going 3-6.

The three wins matched the total from the previous two seasons and ended a two-year conference drought.

