Rutgers football puts program on pause after post-Spring Break COVID spike

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano gestures after a touchdown against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in College Park, Md. Rutgers won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Rutgers football will be pausing all in-person team activities for the time being after a spike in positive tests for COVID-19.

The rise in cases happened since the players returned to campus from spring break.

“With the health and safety of our players and staff in mind, the decision has been made to pause all in-person team activities,” said a spokesman for the athletic department. “We will continue to work with our medical experts, and state and local officials to determine next steps.”

The Scarlet Knights are no stranger to positive COVID-19 tests. Last year, the team had at least 30 players test positive for the coronavirus between mid-June and August.

Rutgers went 3-6 last season, playing only within the Big Ten conference. Greg Schiano’s team is scheduled to return to play on Sept. 4 with a home game against Temple.

