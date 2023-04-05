PISCATAWAY, N.J. (PIX11) — Spring practices are underway for Rutgers University. While most players use these sessions to hone their skills and adapt to new systems, for Timmy Ward, spring ball is a chance to live out his dreams.

Ward was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in his Junior Year of high school. After seven months of chemotherapy, Ward was declared cancer-free, but tragedy would strike again as Ward tore his ACL his senior year.

But nothing would stop Ward from achieving his goals. He joined the Scarlett Knights as an equipment manager and made the team a walk-on the following year. Now, Ward is living his dream as a full-fledged member of the Rutgers Football Team.

PIX11 Sports Reporter Perry Sook has more in the video player.