NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) — On Nov. 6, 1869, Rutgers played Princeton (then the College of New Jersey) in the first-ever college football game.

To celebrate, the Scarlet Knights hosted Wagner for their home-opener in the Back to the Birthplace Game. The celebrations continued as Rutgers routed Wagner 66-7.

PIX11 Sports reporter Perry Sook was at the game and caught up with Rutgers’ archivist, Tom Frusciano, to chat about the sport’s humble beginnings.