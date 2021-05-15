Rombauer crosses finish line first at Preakness Stakes; Medina Spirit 3rd

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Preakness entrant Rombauer works out during a training session ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE — Rombauer has crossed the finish line first in the Preakness Stakes.

That denied trainer Bob Baffert’s Kentucky Derby-winning Medina Spirit of a Triple Crown bid that would have carried a giant asterisk.

Medina Spirit finished third in the Preakness after going off as the 5-2 favorite.

Midnight Bourbon was second. Jockey Flavien Prat wins the Preakness two years after being elevated to the Derby winner when Maximum Security was disqualified.

Trainer Michael McCarthy won the Preakness for the first time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss