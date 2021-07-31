Revs come back to beat Red Bulls 3-2

HARRISON, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 28: Adam Buksa #9 of New England Revolution passes the ball as Florian Valot #22 of New York Red Bulls defends during the second half at Red Bull Arena on October 28, 2020 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

HARRISON, N.J. — Adam Buksa scored the winner and the New England Revolution earned a 3-2 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

The Red Bulls took the lead in the first half on a goal by Venezuelan midfielder Wikielman Carmona, his first in MLS.

Brandon Bye leveled the match at 1-1 with a goal early in the second half.

The Red Bulls retook the lead quickly on a goal by Fabio but New England leveled on a header from Gustavo Bou. Buksa got the winner early in stoppage time.

New England improved to 11-3-3 with the win, and New York fell to 5-7-3.

The Red Bulls return to action Wednesday against FC Cincinnati.