Revs beat 10-man Red Bulls 3-1, stay atop East

New York Red Bulls midfielder Daniel Royer (77) looks to pass against the New York Red Bulls during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Gustavo Bou had a goal and an assist on Saturday night, and the New England Revolution beat the 10-man New York Red Bulls 3-1 to stay atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Bou tied it 1-1 in the 36th minute and Tajon Buchanan gave the Revolution the lead in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

Adam Buska capped the scoring in the 82nd.

The Red Bulls’ Andrés Reyes scored in the seventh minute but was sent off in the 38th with his second yellow card.

New York returns home to take on Orlando City next Saturday.