CARSON, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: Kyle Duncan #6 of New York Red Bulls handles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on April 25, 2021 in Carson, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tajon Buchanan and DeJuan Jones scored six minutes apart in the first half, Carles Gil had three assists and the New England Revolution held off the New York Red Bulls 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Gustavo Bou also scored for the Revolution.

New England has won five in a row to improve to 7-1-2.

Patryk Klimala scored his first MLS goal and Andrés Reyes also connected for New York.

New York dropped to 4-5-0. The Red Bulls return to action Sunday against Atlanta United.