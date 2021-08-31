Reports: Patriots release QB Cam Newton

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles at the Eagles NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Cam Newton era has apparently come to an end in New England.

Reports Tuesday morning indicate the Patriots have parted ways with the quarterback after a little more than a year.

The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride was first to report the news, and it was soon confirmed by NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The move clears a path to the starting role for rookie Mac Jones, who the team selected in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft.

In a post on Instagram, Newton said: “I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say … please don’t feel sorry for me!! I’m good.”

Newton wasn’t much of a factor in the Patriots’ final preseason win against the Giants, completing 2 of 5 passes for 10 yards and an interception.

Jones, however, was featured far more, going 10-for-14 for 156 yards and a touchdown.

In the team’s three preseason games, Jones completed 69% of his passes (36 of 52) for 389 yards while Newton competed 66% (14 of 21) for 162 yards.

The Patriots will host the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12, meaning Jones will go head-to-head with his former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa.

Newton, 32, was first signed by the Patriots to a one-year deal in late June 2020, then was given a one-year extension earlier this year. Coming off an injury-plagued season in which he only played in two games for the Carolina Panthers, the 2015 MVP hoped for a fresh start in New England, but never seemed to settle into the Patriots’ system.

In the 15 games Newton started (he missed the Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19) he had some of the lowest passing numbers of his career, though he did punch in 12 rushing touchdowns.

The Patriots finished with a record of 7-9 — their first losing season since 2000, as well as the first time missing the playoffs since 2008.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.