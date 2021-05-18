Red Bulls, USMNT defender Aaron Long to miss 2021 with torn Achilles

HARRISON, N.J.— New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long will miss the rest of the Major League Soccer season following surgery to repair his torn right Achilles tendon.
The 28-year-old from Oak Hills, California, was injured during an aerial challenge in second-half stoppage time of Saturday’s 1-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union.
The team said Tuesday that Long had surgery a day earlier at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.
Long is in his sixth season with the Red Bulls. He has three goals in 21 international appearances.