Red Bulls transfer Caden Clark to RB Leipzig at end of 2021 season

HARRISON, N.J. — The New York Red Bulls will transfer 18-year-old midfielder Caden Clark to RB Leipzig of the German Bundesliga at the end of the MLS season.
The Red Bulls announced the move on Thursday without revealing terms of the deal with the top-flight German team.
Former Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch is taking over as coach of RB Leipzig this season.
Clark signed with the Red Bulls’ first team on Oct. 10, and hours later scored his first career goal against Atlanta United, becoming the fifth-youngest player in MLS history to score in his debut.