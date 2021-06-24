Red Bulls transfer Caden Clark to RB Leipzig at end of 2021 season

FILE – In this Saturday, April 17, 2021 file photo, New York Red Bulls midfielder Caden Clark (37) reacts after scoring a goal against the Sporting Kansas City during an MLS soccer match in Harrison, N.J. The New York Red Bulls are emblematic of a growing youth movement in Major League Soccer. The team has one of the most talked-about young players in the league, 17-year-old Caden Clark. A native Minnesotan, has three goals already this season for the Red Bulls. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

HARRISON, N.J. — The New York Red Bulls will transfer 18-year-old midfielder Caden Clark to RB Leipzig of the German Bundesliga at the end of the MLS season.

The Red Bulls announced the move on Thursday without revealing terms of the deal with the top-flight German team.

Former Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch is taking over as coach of RB Leipzig this season.

Clark signed with the Red Bulls’ first team on Oct. 10, and hours later scored his first career goal against Atlanta United, becoming the fifth-youngest player in MLS history to score in his debut.