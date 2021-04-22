Red Bulls sign Polish forward Patryk Klimala from Celtic

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND – AUGUST 22: Patryk Klimala of Celtic is tackled by Jamie Robson of Dundee United during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and Celtic at Tannadice Park on August 22, 2020 in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Pool via Getty Images)

HARRISON, N.J. — The New York Red Bulls have signed Polish forward Patryk Klimala to a four-year contract with an option for a fifth season.

The MLS team announced the transfer from Celtic.

The 22-year-old Klimala will fill a young designated player and international spot on the roster.

Klimala signed with Celtic in January 2020. He made 29 appearances for the Scottish Premiership team and had three goals and one assist.

He also played for Poland’s Under-21 Youth National team in 2020 and had two goals and one assist in 278 minutes played over four matches.