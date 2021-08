New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel reacts to the crowd before taking on the Sporting Kansas City in an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

HARRISON, N.J. — Kenneth Vermeer made three saves for his fifth shutout of the season and FC Cincinnati tied the New York Red Bulls 0-0 on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati has lost only two of its last nine matches — with four clean sheets.

New York had its winless streak extended to five matches.

Patryk Klimala nearly scored for New York in the fifth minute with a shot off the crossbar.

New York goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel made two saves for his fifth shutout.