Red Bulls extend home winning streak to 4, beat Nashville 2-0

HARRISON, N.J. — Fábio scored his first MLS goal, Kyle Duncan added a second-half goal and the New York Red Bulls beat Nashville 2-0 in the first league contest after the international break.

New York extended its home winning streak to four games.

Nashville had its seven-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Fábio opened the scoring in the 37th minute by volleying home Patryk Klimala’s pass.

Duncan sent in a shot from distance in the 56th that went off the hand of goalkeeper Joe Willis.

New York goalkeeper Carlos Coronel recorded his third shutout of the season, one behind co-leader Willis.

The Red Bulls start a 3-game road trip Wednesday against New England.

