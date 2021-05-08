Red Bulls beat old coach Armas, Toronto for 2nd straight 2-0 win

New York Red Bulls players celebrate a goal against Toronto FC during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

HARRISON, N.J. — The New York Red Bulls came away with their second consecutive 2-0 home win Saturday, this time against former head coach Chris Armas and Toronto FC.

New York struck first in the 32nd minute, when 20-year-old Frankie Amaya got his first goal for the club on an assist from Fabio.

The Red Bulls doubled the lead when Caden Clark, 17, finished off a scramble in the penalty area for his third of the season in the 69th minute.

Toronto had just one shot on goal, giving goalkeeper Carlos Coronel an easy path to his second consecutive clean sheet.

New York starts a two-game road trip against 2020 Supporters Shield winners Philadelphia Union next Saturday.