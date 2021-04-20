Red Bulls acquire Frankie Amaya from FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati midfielder Frankie Amaya (24) controls a ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

HARRISON, N.J. — The New York Red Bulls acquired midfielder Frankie Amaya from Cincinnati and signed him to a new contract.

The Red Bulls said Amaya’s three-year contract will go into effect for 2022.

The MLS club will have an option for one additional season.

The 20-year Amaya played at UCLA and was the first overall pick in the 2019 MLS draft.

Amaya started 22 of Cincinnati’s 24 matches in 2020, scoring a goal in 1,798 minutes.

He was on the U.S. team that won the 2018 CONCACAF Under-20 championship but was cut from the roster ahead of the 2019 Under-20 World Cup.

