Red Bulls acquire Frankie Amaya from FC Cincinnati

HARRISON, N.J. — The New York Red Bulls acquired midfielder Frankie Amaya from Cincinnati and signed him to a new contract.
The Red Bulls said Amaya’s three-year contract will go into effect for 2022.
The MLS club will have an option for one additional season.
The 20-year Amaya played at UCLA and was the first overall pick in the 2019 MLS draft.
Amaya started 22 of Cincinnati’s 24 matches in 2020, scoring a goal in 1,798 minutes.
He was on the U.S. team that won the 2018 CONCACAF Under-20 championship but was cut from the roster ahead of the 2019 Under-20 World Cup.