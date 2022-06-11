NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Rangers avoided a shutout in Tampa Bay Saturday night, but didn’t do enough to beat the Lightning. The defending Stanley Cup champions sent the Rangers packing with a 2-1 victory.

The Lightning took the Eastern Conference finals and will face off against the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup finals. If the Lightning win, they would become the first team in 40 years to win three consecutive NHL titles.

The Rangers were 5-0 in the postseason when facing elimination prior to Saturday’s loss.