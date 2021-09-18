Queens street renamed after Yankee legend Whitey Ford

An Astoria, Queens street was renamed after Yankee legend Whitey Ford. (Left: AP Images | Right: PIX11)

ASTORIA, Queens — A Yankee legend was honored on Saturday — but not at the ballpark.

Whitey Ford, who was raised in Astoria, Queens, had a section of 43rd Street between 34th and 35th avenues named after him.

Ford died in October 2020 at the age of 91.

The hall of famer, born Edward Charles Ford, spent his entire 16-year career with the New York Yankees.

He was a 10-time all star and won six world series titles.

He was among the most dependable pitchers in baseball history. He won 236 games and lost just 106, a winning percentage of .690.

He helped symbolize the almost machine-like efficiency of the Yankees in the mid-20th century.

Associated Press contributed to this report.