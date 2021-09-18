Queens street renamed after Yankee legend Whitey Ford

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Whitey Ford Way

An Astoria, Queens street was renamed after Yankee legend Whitey Ford. (Left: AP Images | Right: PIX11)

ASTORIA, Queens — A Yankee legend was honored on Saturday — but not at the ballpark.

Whitey Ford, who was raised in Astoria, Queens, had a section of 43rd Street between 34th and 35th avenues named after him.

Ford died in October 2020 at the age of 91.

The hall of famer, born Edward Charles Ford, spent his entire 16-year career with the New York Yankees.

He was a 10-time all star and won six world series titles.

He was among the most dependable pitchers in baseball history. He won 236 games and lost just 106, a winning percentage of .690.

He helped symbolize the almost machine-like efficiency of the Yankees in the mid-20th century.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Free clothes, school supplies handed out at Queens community event

COBA president: Union was not informed about NYC's emergency Rikers relief plan

Queens hostage situation ends with NYPD officer’s husband in custody after shootout: police

Fire creates chaos, concern at Queens hospital

Queens restaurants need help after Ida

Flood damage still impacting Queens community as cleanup continues

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter