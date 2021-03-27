PIX11 to launch weekly sports show Sunday, March 28

NEW YORK – PIX11, New York’s Very Own, has announced the premiere of “Sports Nation,” its Sunday late night sports show, airing from 11 p.m. – 12 a.m.

The hourlong sports show will air 52 weeks a year and be hosted by PIX11 sports anchor, Andy Adler along with Marysol Castro, Joe Mauceri and Justin Walters. From the field to the front office, Sports Nation will provide comprehensive coverage, highlights, insights and exclusive interviews with marquee players and boldface names across the entire world of sports.

The show will track all the storylines from our New York teams, look at the key matchups in the week ahead and even look back at some memorable moments in NY sports history from the PIX11 archives.

Andy Adler will also continue her unique ‘One-on-One’ segments, highlighting interviews with some of the biggest names, past and present, in NY sports.

Marysol Castro will focus on everything in Mets world as part of Metropolitan Nation.

Her first installment includes an interview with shortstop Francisco Lindor and how he is a bright spot for the team.

Joe Mauceri will cover everything surrounding the Yankees in our Pinstripe Nation segment.

In our first installment, Joe looks at off-season moves by the team and hears from infielder DJ LeMahieu on his return to the Bombers.

Justin Walters reports on outfielder Brett Gardner, who is the only current team member who was with the Yankees for their last World Series.

“In a city with eight pro teams and the most passionate fans anywhere, there’s opportunity and demand for a big weekly sports show and that’s what we plan to deliver with Sports Nation,” said Chris McDonnell, Vice President and General Manager, of Nexstar Inc’s New York City Operations.