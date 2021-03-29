Pinstripe Nation: Catching up with Gardner, LeMahieu ahead of 2021

NEW YORK — In the debut of Pinstripe Nation, we take a look at what hopes to be another contending season in 2021 for the New York Yankees.

First, we look back at some of the early days of Yankee Stadium being used as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

Then, we hear from GM Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone to preview where the Bronx Bombers are at to start the season. Plus, we’ll breakdown the Yankees’ opening 15 games, all of which are within the American League East.

Brett Gardner is the last remaining link to the 2009 World Series champion team, the Yanks’ last. PIX11 News’ Justin Walters takes a look at the 37-year-old outfielder.

Finally, we chat with Yankees third basemen DJ LeMahieu, who signed a six-year, $90 million deal to return to the South Bronx this offseason after winning the American League batting title in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

