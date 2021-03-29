Metropolitan Nation: Lindor, Alonso ready to lead recharged Mets for 2021

NEW YORK — In the debut of Metropolitan Nation, we take a look at the past, present and exciting future for the New York Mets.

First, PIX11 News reveals the details for the return of fans to Citi Field.

Then, we talk to “Mr. Smile,” better known as the Mets new superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor. The four-time All-Star tells us about his adjustment to New York and potentially signing an extension with the Mets.

Pete Alonso will also check in with us from Port St. Lucie. New York’s “Polar Bear” is having a great spring and prepare for a bounce back in 2021.

Finally, we talk about “The Franchise,” all-time Mets great Tom Seaver. It’s a story few know about how the greatest Met of them all could’ve joined their archrival Atlanta Braves before he made his debut at Shea Stadium.

The Amazins open the season Thursday against Washington. You can see them for the first time in the regular season on PIX11 when New York heads out west to play the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, April 17.

You can watch Metropolitan Nation with Marysol Castro as part of PIX11’s Sports Nation, airing every Sunday night at 11 p.m.