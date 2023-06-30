Tonight on Sports Nation Nightly, Moose, and Figgy debate whether or not Aaron Judge will play again this season.
Watch the video player for the full story and be sure to tune in to NY SportsNation Nightly weeknights at 7 p.m. on PIX11.
by: Marc Malusis, Nelson Figueroa
Posted:
Updated:
by: Marc Malusis, Nelson Figueroa
Posted:
Updated:
Tonight on Sports Nation Nightly, Moose, and Figgy debate whether or not Aaron Judge will play again this season.
Watch the video player for the full story and be sure to tune in to NY SportsNation Nightly weeknights at 7 p.m. on PIX11.