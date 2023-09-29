NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Liberty faced off in game three of the semifinals against the Connecticut Sun on Friday evening.

Both teams were tied at one game apiece in this best-of-five series.

If the liberty was going to push through, they needed Breanna Stewart to continue her domination.

The New York Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun 92-81 to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five WNBA semifinal series.

Stewart scored 25 points in Friday’s game.

PIX11 sports resident sneaker head Perry Sook caught up with the liberty star for this month’s edition of Pix Kicks.

PIX11’s Perry Sook has more in the video player.