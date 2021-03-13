Pitino’s Iona beats Niagara 70-64 in MAAC semifinal

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Asante Gist scored 19 points with five assists and Iona defeated Niagara 70-64 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.

Dylan van Eyck added 14 points for Iona, which has won five in a row, including three in the post season.

Nelly Junior Joseph added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Isaiah Ross, the MAAC’s leading scorer, was held to four points on 1 of 9 shooting and made eight turnovers. R

aheem Solomon scored a season-high 21 points and had eight rebounds for the Purple Eagles.

Kobi Nwandu added 16 points. Marcus Hammond had 11 points.

Rick Pitino’s Gaels will take on either St. Peter’s or Niagara in the finals.