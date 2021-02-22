Patrick Mahomes: NFL star and fiancee Brittany Matthews welcome baby girl

Sports

by: KSHB Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq’s Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced Sunday on Instagram that his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, had given birth to a baby girl on Saturday.

The couple introduced Sterling Skye Mahomes to the world on Instagram.

Sterling Mahomes weighs 6 lb., 11 oz.

The congratulations have already begun for the couple, as they received one from Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas.

“Welcome to Kansas City, Sterling Mahomes! Congratulations to Mother and Father,” Lucas said in a tweet.

The couple first revealed they were expecting a baby girl in October.

This story was originally published by David Medina on KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Another gorgeous day on the way

Looking back at Mar. 11, 2020 when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic

Rob Belushi talks 'The Blackout' indie film set during Hurricane Sandy and more

Author talks new Marvel audiobook 'Black Panther: Sins of the King'

7-year-old photographer from Brooklyn goes viral

New guidelines for nursing homes amid COVID-19

Spring preview continues: Will NYC hit record high Thursday?

What's included in the stimulus bill?

Thursday and Friday: 60s in the forecast