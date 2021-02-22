Patrick Mahomes: NFL star and fiancee Brittany Matthews welcome baby girl

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq’s Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced Sunday on Instagram that his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, had given birth to a baby girl on Saturday.

The couple introduced Sterling Skye Mahomes to the world on Instagram.

Sterling Mahomes weighs 6 lb., 11 oz.

The congratulations have already begun for the couple, as they received one from Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas.

“Welcome to Kansas City, Sterling Mahomes! Congratulations to Mother and Father,” Lucas said in a tweet.

Welcome to Kansas City, Sterling Mahomes! Congratulations to Mother and Father. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 21, 2021

The couple first revealed they were expecting a baby girl in October .

This story was originally published by David Medina on KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.