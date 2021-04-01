Opening day: Fans return to Yankee Stadium Thursday for first time in over a year

THE BRONX — It’s a sign of spring and some semblance of normalcy as Yankee Stadium stands ready to welcome fans back for opening day Thursday.

The Yankees worked every day of the off season to ensure fans have a safe experience even before they walk through the gates.

Thursday’s home opener starts at 1 p.m. and capacity at the stadium will be kept to 20%, or 10,850 tickets, all sold in pods and spaced out around the ballpark.

Safety measures start with temperature checks and documentation showing either proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Fans will have to provide proof of either a negative PCR test within 72 hours or a negative antigen test within six hours of game time.

Masks will be required, except when eating or drinking, and while concessions will be open, transactions for retail, food and drinks will be cashless.

Both Yankee Stadium and Citi Field announced earlier in March that their stadiums would allow fans back in the stands for their 2021 home openers.

Citi Field is scheduled to welcome fans back Thursday, April 8 for their opener against the Miami Marlins. Capacity will be capped at 8,384 seats.

