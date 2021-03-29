Doc Gooden on the Mets, Yankees and life as a great grandfather

NEW YORK — Few have lived so many of New York sports’ ups and downs quite like Dwight Gooden, better known as ‘Doc.’

A World Series champion with the Mets in 1986 and the Yankees in 1996 and 2000, he was one of the great New York sports icons of the 1980s. He also struggled with addiction and trouble with the law both during and after his life in baseball.

An upbeat Gooden caught up with PIX11 to talk about how he’s doing now, reflections on past and present Mets and Yankees, as well as life as a great grandfather.

You can catch more of Andy Adler going one-on-one with all the biggest newsmakers in sports every Sunday at 11 p.m. on PIX11 Sports Nation.