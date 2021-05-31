Andy Adler goes one-on-one with Jason Collins

One-on-One with Andy Adler

by:

Posted: / Updated:

He played 11 seasons in the league, including with the Nets and Celtics, and made history as the first professional athlete to publicly come out as gay — Andy Adler goes one-on-one with Jason Collins.

His guilty pleasure? Believe it or not, it’s tennis.

“If there was a basketball game on or a tennis match, like a really good Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams march, I’m watching Naomi Osaka – Serena Williams match,” he said.

His biggest insecurity? His hair.

For more on his thoughts on basketball, including the Nets-Celtics series, watch the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss