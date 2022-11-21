NEW YORK (PIX11) — With Week 12, college football finished its penultimate slate of games for the regular season.

In the Big 10, Rutgers ensured it won’t have any post season, clinching its 8th consecutive losing season with a 55-10 loss to No.11 Penn State. The Scarlet Knights were overpowered, as the Nittany Lions scored in all three phases of the game.

In the ACC, Syracuse dropped their fifth straight on the road at Wake Forrest, 45-35. The Orange kept pace, but couldn’t over come the Demon Deacon attack. However, after starting 6-0, Syracuse is already Bowl eligible.

In the MAC, Buffalo avoided a potential third straight loss after their game against Akron was postponed. The game has not been rescheduled at this time, whish is rough news as the Bulls hunt for their 6th win for Bowl Elligibility.

In the FCS, the Regular season is over, and Fordham finished and impressive 9-2 with their 52-38 win over Colgate on Senior Day. The Rams were awarded their first playoff berth since 2015, and open up round one against New Hampshire.

