NEW YORK (PIX11) — Week 8 of college football was full of conference matchups, some with playoff implications.

At the top of the ACC, it was a battle of the unbeaten, as No. 14 Syracuse traveled to No. 5 Clemson. The Orange defense carried the team to a halftime lead, but the Tigers clawed back to win it 27-21.

For homecoming, Rutgers looked to break a 21 Home Game losing streak in the Big 10. After going down 14-0 early, the Scarlet Knight defense tightened up, and the offense – plus a pick 6 – scored just enough to pull off the 24-17 win.

In the MAC, Buffalo exploded for 24 points in the fourth quarter to stun Toledo. They stay perfect in conference play atop the MAC East.

And in the FCS, the Fordham Rams used their bye week to prepare for a massive rivalry game with Holy Cross this weekend.

