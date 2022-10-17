NEW YORK (PIX11) — Week 7 of college football was one for the books. With the University of Colorado winning, every FBS team has now won at least one game.

In the ACC, No. 18 Syracuse defeated No. 15 NC State. The Wolfpack was without their starting quarterback, Devin Leary, who is done for the season with a torn pectoral muscle. The Orange defense took advantage, keeping the Wolfpack out of the end zone, despite two short fields off of turnovers. Syracuse is now 6-0, their best record since the undefeated 1987 season. They travel to Clemson for an undefeated ACC showdown this weekend.

In the MAC, Buffalo got their first out-of-conference win in their last out-of-conference game. The Bulls routed the UMass Minutemen 34-7. They remain atop the MAC East and host MAC West frontrunner Toledo Saturday afternoon.

Tim DeMorat again led Fordham to victory in the FCS. The Rams quarterback threw for 371 yards and three touchdowns, as Fordham kept Stony Brook winless, 45-14.

In the Big 10, Rutgers took their much-needed bye week. The Scarlet Knights will try to win a rare conference home game this weekend against Indiana for Homecoming.

Pix 11 Sports Reporter Perry Sook has more in the video player above.