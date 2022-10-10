NEW YORK (PIX11) — Week 6 of College Football was mostly status quo: All active top 10 teams won, and only three ranked teams lost to unranked opponents.

Unfortunately, Rutgers also maintained their status quo in home conference games. In front of a sold-out “Blackout” crowd at SHI Stadium, the Scarlet Knights squandered a 13-0 lead to fall 14-13 to Nebraska. Rutgers has now lost 21 consecutive Big 10 games at home.

Buffalo, however, continues to roll through conference play. They routed Bowling Green 38-7 to remain perfect on the season in the MAC.

In the Ivy League, Columbia defeated FCS Wagner 28-7 behind a three-touchdown night by quarterback Joe Green. The Seahawks fall to 0-5 on the year, while the Lions improve to 3-1.

Fordham continues to ram through the FCS, defeating Lehigh 40-28. Tim DeMorat continued his excellent year with a four-touchdown night.

In their Bye Week, the Syracuse Orange moved up four spots in the AP Poll to 18. They host number 15 NC State this weekend in a ranked ACC Showdown.

PIX11 Sports reporter Perry Sook has more in the video player.