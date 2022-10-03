NEW YORK (PIX11) — A tumultuous college football season full of upsets continued over the weekend. Seven teams fell from the AP Poll after surprising losses, and only 16 teams remain undefeated.

One team that is still unscathed is Ohio State, as they routed Rutgers 49-10 in Columbus. While the Scarlet Knights scored first, they were unable to find the endzone again. Rutgers’ season record falls to 3-2 as the team seeks its first conference win this Friday against Nebraska in their “Blackout” home game.

The Syracuse Orange also remained perfect, as they steamrolled FCS Wagner 59-0. At 5-0, the team is off to their best start since 1987. They have their bye this weekend before a ranked match-up with NC State in week 7.

In the MAC, Buffalo rebounded from a winless out-of-conference slate with two in-conference wins. A late touchdown pass from Cole Snyder put the Bulls on top for good, as they defeated the Miami of Ohio RedHawks 24-20. They currently are atop the standings and will travel to Bowling Green this weekend.

PIX11 Sports reporter Perry Sook has more in the video player.