NEW YORK (PIX11) – It was a chaotic Week 2 of college football, and tri-state area teams had their hands in the madness.

In their Back to the Birthplace Game, Rutgers dominated FCS Wagner. The Scarlet Knights racked up a whopping 66 points, the most ever under Greg Schiano. Rutgers is 2-0 for the second consecutive season.

In the ACC, Syracuse routed former Big East rival UConn, 48-14. Quarterback Garret Shrader threw for three touchdowns, and ran in two more. The Orange move to 2-0 for the first time since 2018 and host the Purdue Boilermakers next week.

PIX11 Sports reporter Perry Sook has more on this story in the video player above.