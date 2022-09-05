NEW YORK (PIX11) — College football is underway, and schools around the tri-state region did not disappoint in week one.

Starting on Thursday in the FCS, the Fordham Rams opened their season on the road against the Wagner Seahawks. Rams senior Tim DeMorat went 18 for 25 for with 386 yards

And five touchdowns en route to the 48-31 victory.

Syracuse’s new look offense is off to an impressive start, as they shocked Louisville 31-7.

Rutgers opened up their season as 7-point underdogs on the road at Boston College. The Scarlet Knights took their first lead of the game with 2:43 to play.

They mounted a 12-play, 96-yard drive, capped off by a 22-yard touchdown by Al-Shadee Salaam. The team upset Boston College to win the opener 22-21.

