NEW YORK (PIX 11) — Week 10 of college football was as chaotic as they come, with nine ranked teams taking losses.

One such team was No. 20 Syracuse. Playing with backup QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, the Orange couldn’t get anything going on offense. As a result, they lost to the Pittsburgh Panthers 19-9 and dropped their third straight game.

Rutgers tried to get it on and upset the fun against No. 5 Michigan. The Scarlett Knights led the Wolverines 17-14 at the half, Michigan’s first halftime deficit of the year. However, the Blue and Maize woke up in the second half, exploding for 38 points to win it 52-17.

Buffalo opened up the mayhem earlier this week in Tuesday night MAC-tion. The Bulls were overwhelmed by Kurtis Rourke and the Ohio Bobcats and dropped their first conference game 45-24. They’ll now need help to reach the conference championship game.

Fordham was the exception to the rule, as they bounced back against Bucknell. Tim DeMorat threw for five touchdowns as the Rams beat the Bison 59-17.

