NEW YORK (PIX11) — As we await the College Football Playoffs, the tri-state teams have already put their bowls in the books.

In the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, the Syracuse Orange were outmatched by the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Garret Shrader and company kept things close but ultimately fell short. They end their season with a 28-20 loss to finish the year 7-6.

In the Camellia Bowl, the Buffalo Bulls were looking for a winning season against Georgia Southern. After giving up an early field goal, the Bulls took the lead on a Cole Snyder touchdown pass. They held on to win 23-21 for their third consecutive bowl win.

As for UConn, Jim Mora had the rebuild ahead of schedule just getting to a bowl, but the fairytale season ended with a loss in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. With the help of turnovers, the Huskies fell to the Marshall Thundering Herd 28-14. They finish the season 6-7.

