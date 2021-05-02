NYCFC wins at 10-man Philadelphia, 2-0

New York City FC midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) reacts after a play against D.C. United during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

CHESTER, Pa. — New York City FC spent most of Saturday night’s game with a man advantage and pounced, winning 2-0 over Philadelphia Union.

Jesús Medina and Valentín Castellanos each scored a goal to help New York City beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0.

The 24-year-old Medina and 22-year-old Castellanos have scored three goals apiece this season for New York City (2-1-0).

Medina first-timed a one-touch pass by Anton Tinnerholm into the net from point-blank range to open the scoring in the fifth minute.

Jose Martinez was given a straight red card for violent conduct against Valentin Castellanos in the 16th minute.

NYC eventually capitalized on the man advantage in the 65th minute when Castellanos scored.

Sean Johnson got his second consecutive shutout against the Union, who played a Champions League quarterfinal against Atlanta midweek.

New York City returns to action next Saturday when they visit Orlando City.

Philadelphia, the winner of the 2020 Supporters Shield, has scored just one goal in three games this season.