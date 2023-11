NEW YORK (PIX11) — Giants quarterback Tommy Devito will start against the Cowboys on Sunday after Daniel Jones was sidelined with a torn ACL.

Dallas beat New York 40-0 to open the season in September. David Tyree joined Marc Malusis to discuss what fans can expect in their next matchup.

For the latest updates on the Giants and Jets all season long, tune in to NY Blitz on Saturday nights at 10:30 p.m. on PIX11.