Skip to content
PIX11
New York, NY
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
News
Newsletters
Local News
Brooklyn
Bronx
Long Island
Manhattan
New Jersey
Northern Suburbs
Queens
Staten Island
Coronavirus
Crime
PIX on Politics
New York Elections
New Jersey Elections
Schools
Traffic
Marijuana legalization in NY, NJ
Monica Makes It Happen
National News
Top Stories
NY officials report fivefold spike in COVID pediatric hospitalizations in NYC
No, NY lawmakers aren’t voting on bill to detain the unvaccinated
US should ‘seriously’ consider vaccine mandate for domestic flights: Fauci
Alleged heroin dealer crashes into police car after fleeing cops on L.I.
The Missing
Weather
Interactive Radar
Daily and Hourly Forecast
Maps and Radar
Weather Science
Weather Alerts
Beat The Heat
Mr. G
Byron Miranda
Stacy-Ann Gooden
Morning News
Hazel Sanchez
Dan Mannarino
John Muller
Ojinika Obiekwe
Ben Aaron
Marysol Castro
Byron Miranda
Top Stories
Mental Wellness Monday: End-of-the-year anxiety
Video
Top Stories
Daniele Lawson chats ‘King Richard’ and more
Video
Top Stories
Queen of Christmas Elizabeth Chan talks new holiday album
Video
Cardinal Dolan: Midnight Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral to be at full capacity
Video
‘A Journal for Jordan’: Michael B. Jordan, Chante Adams, Denzel Washington talk movie of love and life
Video
COVID surge: Doctor discusses COVID pills, holiday gatherings, testing
Video
Sports
NY Blitz
PIX11 Sports Nation
China 2022
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Top Stories
Gary Myers makes his NFL predictions
Video
Top Stories
With Giants’ Daniel Jones out with a neck injury, what’s next?
Video
What does Zach Wilson have to prove? Jets great Greg Buttle on the team’s future
Video
Hurts keeps Eagles in playoff race in 34-10 win over Giants
Nets plan to play Christmas; NBA, union evaluating protocols
Community
Remarkable Women
The Broadway Show
It’s a G Thing
Changemakers
Small Business Spotlight
Calendar
About
About Us
Contact PIX11
PIX11 News Team
PIX11 TV Listings
Where to find PIX11
Newsletters
PIX11 News App
Press Releases
Report It!
Sharing media with PIX11
Advertise With Us!
PIX11 Careers
Post a Job
Find a Job
PIX11 Partners
Advertise With Us!
Marysol Castro
BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Top Stories
Holiday decorations & cold weather safety tips
Video
Top Stories
Festive Feasting: Checking out Jamaican Holiday dishes with Grace Foods
Video
Top Stories
Great gift ideas for children
Video
Tips to manage holiday stress
Video
Gift ideas for everyone
Video
Holiday beauty gift ideas
Video
Search
Search
Search
What does Zach Wilson have to prove? Jets great Greg Buttle on the team’s future
NY Blitz
by:
Justin Walters
Posted:
Dec 27, 2021 / 01:26 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 27, 2021 / 01:29 PM EST
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Connect with PIX11 Online
Trending Stories
Video: Man slashes woman repeatedly in Bronx hallway
Alleged heroin dealer crashes into police car after fleeing cops on L.I.
NY COVID latest: Monday, December 27, 2021
Video
Four winning $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in New York
MTA cuts subway service amid COVID surge, staffing issues
Video
NY COVID latest: Sunday, December 26, 2021
Video
Man fatally struck by subway in Brooklyn: police
Man opens fire in Lower East Side subway station
Don't Miss
Where to find New York’s Very Own
Here’s how you can help victims of the devastating tornadoes
Video
Who’s running for NY governor? Full list of candidates vying for seat in 2022 election
After Ida: Resources for those impacted by historic flood waters in NY, NJ
Video
There’s an app for that: Ways to prove your vaccination status on your smartphone in NY, NJ
Video