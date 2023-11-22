NEW YORK (PIX11) – Football and Thanksgiving, the two make quite the pair, even off the field.

In the Bronx, former Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa represents the football and his foundation is providing meals for families in need.

Quincy’s foundation, Team Enunwa, joined Al’s Angels and SBH Health System in distributing over 300 meals at the SBH Health and Wellness Center in the Bronx. Families received everything from the sides to the turkey.

