Skip to content
PIX11
New York, NY
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
News
Local News
Brooklyn
Bronx
Long Island
Manhattan
New Jersey
Northern Suburbs
Queens
Staten Island
Coronavirus
Crime
PIX on Politics
Reopening Schools
Traffic
Marijuana legalization in NY, NJ
Monica Makes It Happen
National News
Top Stories
Halloween 2021: List of things to do in NY, NJ this weekend
Video
Letitia James announces run for NY governor
Trick-or-treating safety tips for Halloween during COVID
Video
Filmmakers behind ‘Hocus Pocus’ had very different actors in mind for the lead roles
Weather
Interactive Radar
Daily and Hourly Forecast
Maps and Radar
Weather Science
Weather Alerts
Beat The Heat
Mr. G
Byron Miranda
Stacy-Ann Gooden
Morning News
Hazel Sanchez
Dan Mannarino
John Muller
The O List
Ojinika Obiekwe
Ben Aaron
Marysol Castro
Byron Miranda
Top Stories
Who is “Wrinkles the Clown”? Brooklyn director shares experience making documentary
Video
Top Stories
Trick-or-treating safety tips for Halloween during COVID
Video
Mike’s Monster Movie Madness: 3 lesser-known horror flicks to watch on Halloween
Video
Best scary movies to get your fright on this Halloween
Video
’13 Minutes’: Anne Heche, Peter Facinelli weather storm together in new movie
Video
Sports
China 2022
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Top Stories
Two-time Super Bowl champion Sean Landeta gives his Giant take
Video
Top Stories
NY Blitz: Former Jets linebacker Greg Buttle shares his insights on the team
Video
Top Stories
Ozzie Albies gets America free Taco Bell tacos after stealing base in World Series
Hornets pull away, beat Nets 111-95 for first 3-0 start
Jones tosses 2 TDs, Patriots roll 54-13 as Jets lose Wilson
All in for New York football? Listen to PIX on Pigskin
Community
Changemakers
It’s a G Thing
Broadway Profiles
Veterans Voices
Calendar
About
About Us
Contact PIX11
PIX11 News Team
PIX11 TV Listings
Where to find PIX11
Newsletters
PIX11 News App
PIX11 Careers
Report It!
Advertise With Us!
Sharing media with PIX11
Post a Job
Find a Job
PIX11 Partners
Advertise With Us!
Marysol Castro
BestReviews
Top Stories
Holiday safety tips for shopping online
Video
Top Stories
Spooky fall must-haves
Video
Top Stories
Best baby shower gifts to give
Video
Julie’s Got It: Amazon holiday shopping
Video
Fall beauty must-haves
Video
Enter The Friends Experience Sweepstakes!
Video
Search
Search
Search
NY Blitz: Former Jets linebacker Greg Buttle shares his insights on the team
NY Blitz
by:
Andy Adler
Posted:
Oct 29, 2021 / 01:28 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 29, 2021 / 02:20 PM EDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Connect with PIX11 Online
Trending Stories
The Missing: NJ mom desperate to find 14-year-old who vanished after deli trip
Video
Pandemic prostitution increasingly profitable, especially in Queens
Video
2 people shot blocks away from each other in Bronx just minutes apart: NYPD
EMS union head: 'We won't let public down' regardless of vaccine mandate
Video
12-year-old boy stabbed at playground outside Queens school
Rapper Fetty Wap among 6 arrested in cross-country drug ring: officials
De Blasio won’t change vaccine mandate deadline for NYPD and FDNY, explains contingency staffing plans
Video
See it: Man slashed on Bronx subway platform
Don't Miss
Where to find New York’s Very Own
Domestic violence resources nationwide, including tri-state area
After Ida: Resources for those impacted by historic flood waters in NY, NJ
Video
Key to NYC Pass: Full list of places with COVID vaccine mandate
There’s an app for that: Ways to prove your vaccination status on your smartphone in NY, NJ
Video