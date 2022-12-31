NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jets insider Greg Buttle discusses what Gang Green needs to do to beat the Seahawks on Sunday.
Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
by: Marc Malusis
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jets insider Greg Buttle discusses what Gang Green needs to do to beat the Seahawks on Sunday.
Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>