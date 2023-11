NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tommy DeVito led the Giants to a 31-16 win over the Commanders.

Was that his one-in-a-million shot? Or does he have what it takes for sustained success in the NFL? New York Giants Super Bowle hero David Tyree joined NY Blitz to discuss.

Watch the video player for more.

For the latest updates on the Giants and Jets all season long, tune in to NY Blitz on Saturday nights at 10:30 p.m. on PIX11.