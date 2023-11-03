NEW YORK (PIX11) – David Tyree explains to Marc Malusis why he thinks former teammate Antonio Pierce will make a great head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tyree and Pierce won Super Bowl 42 together. Few people know the man and player as well as Tyree does.

Tyree also breaks down the Giants’ upcoming game against the Raiders this weekend.

Watch the video player for more.

For the latest updates on the Giants and Jets all season long, tune in to NY Blitz on Saturday nights at 10:30 p.m. on PIX11.