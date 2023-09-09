NEW YORK (PIX11) – How important is it for the Giants to make a statement in Week 1?
David Tyree joins Marc Malusis to discuss Big Blue’s prospects.
Watch the video player for more.
by: Marc Malusis
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) – How important is it for the Giants to make a statement in Week 1?
David Tyree joins Marc Malusis to discuss Big Blue’s prospects.
Watch the video player for more.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>